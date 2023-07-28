Banyana Banyana’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Fifa Women’s World Cup were handed a massive blow after they drew 2-2 against Argentina in the early hours of Friday morning. South Africa looked nailed on for a first ever win at the Women’s World Cup, with goals from Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana in the first and second half respectively to give Desiree Ellis’ team what looked like a comfortable 2-0 lead.

However, Argentina hit back in the last quarter with a stunning volley from Sophia Braun in the 74th minute. That goal energised the South American side and they drew level five minutes later, with a headed goal from Romina Nunez. Banyana Banyana had dominated in midfield, but suffered a cruel blow when captain Refiloe Jane had to leave the field with what looked like a bad ankle injury after competing for a header. Motlhalo gave Banyana the lead in the 29th minute, after a wonderful run by Kgatlana in behind Argentina’s defence. The goal was initially ruled offside, but VAR overturned the decision, handing Banyana a deserved lead.

Banyana had a glorious chance just after half time to double their lead when Jermaine Seoposenwe teed up Kgatlana, but the forward failed to score when it seemed easier to miss. Kgatlana, though, who was energetic upfront, did eventually get her goal on the 66th minute when she converted from close range from a Seoposenwe square ball. At that point it looked like Banyana would cruise to victory, but the Argentines came back firing, as Banyana looked nervous in the final quarter.