Cape Town - The Mexican media have given great publicity to the arrival of Banyana Banyana midfielder Noxolo Cesane who has joined Tigres Femenil, an outfit that enjoys a top 20 women’s club world ranking. Cesane, who hails from Gugulethu in Cape Town, becomes the first South African to join the club in soccer-mad Mexico. She has been signed from Stade de Reims in France where she has been plying her trade since September 2022.

Previously, she played for the University of the Western Cape in South Africa's women's league, the Hollywoodbets Super League. Cesane was a member of the Banyana Banyana squad that won the Women 's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time after defeating hosts Morocco 2-1 in last year's final. [email protected]!!⚽️🐯💪🏿I can’t wait for the new experience and as well as seeing you💪🏿 https://t.co/1D6ySaqRyO — Noxolo Cesane🇿🇦 (@NCesane) February 2, 2023 The Mexican league is world-ranked seventh on the women's national leagues list and Cesane will enjoy excellent exposure in the top-flight league there.

Cesane was signed after Tigres Femenil sold one of their key players Nigerian international Uchenna Kanu who was a prolific goalscorer for the club. She has joined the American club Racing Louisville FC. ALSO READ: Coach Desire Ellis feels Banyana Banyana can only benefit facing top opposition in Turkish Women’s Cup Kanu will join up with Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana recently made her big move to Racing Louisville after recovering from a long-term injury she sustained during the 2022 AWCON tournament in Morocco.

The move to the USA follows her impressive spell with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. ALSO READ: Banyana star Linda Motlhalo joins Scottish giants Glasgow City on a two-and-a-half-year contract Cesane becomes the second South African to arrive in Mexico over the past month. Banyana sensation Jermaine Seoposenwe has settled well in her Mexican home base of Juarez FC after a successful spell at SC Braga in Portugal.

