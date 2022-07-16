Banyana have to be clinical against Zambia in the Wafcon semi-final

Johannesburg — Banyana Banyana’s wastefulness in front of goal will have to come to an end in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final to increase their chances of reaching the final. Coach Desiree Ellis’ troops are in the semi-final of the Wafcon where they’ll face neighbours Zambia at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Sunday night.

They achieved that feat after beating Tunisia 1-0 in the quarter-final on Thursday night, thanks to a solitary goal from Jermaine Seoposenwe in the 14th minute. In the bigger scheme of things, though, that win at Moulay Hassan ensured that Banyana qualified for the 2023 Fifa World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. Banyana were far from their best though, especially in the second half. They missed clear cut chances in front of goal, giving the Tunisians a glimmer of hope.

That was a relatively disappointing outing for the side, given the fact that they had also failed to take their chances in the 1-0 win over Botswana in the last group stage match. Banyana’s lacklustre performance in the last two games is a stark contrast to their first two group stage games in the Wafcon where they beat rivals Nigeria 2-1 and debutants Burundi 3-1. Banyana, though, will have to fire from all cylinders against their Cosafa counterparts Shepololo who qualified for their maiden World Cup after reaching the semi-final.

“It’s something of concern,” captain Refiloe Jane admitted to the Safja media department about the team’s poor finishing after making it to the semi-final. “We need to work on that. We create so many chances but we don’t score. I think it’s one of the things that we need to work on as a team so that we can progress to the next round.” Albeit failing to be clinical up front, Banyana have been solid defensively. So much so that they’ve only conceded twice in four games so far in the competition.

Goalkeeper and vice-captain Andile Dlamini was crowned the Goalkeeper of the Group stage, while credit should also go to centre-back duo Noko Matlou and Bambanani Mbane. The pair can easily complement each, with and without the ball. Mbane is allowed freedom to go forward in open play, while Matlou moves up during set-pieces. “We talk a lot, even off the pitch,” Matlou said of her solid partnership with Mbane.

“We talk about our games and watch our videos. I think that’s the most important thing, it makes us improve on each and every game. “Even, though, today (against Tunisia) we didn’t play that well, the most important thing was the win.” The presence of Matlou, 36, is proving to be invaluable in the Banyana group, given that she’s a point of reference for youngsters on and off the field.

“My role in the team is very important as a senior player because I can motivate the youngsters, help them gel well in the team so they can play to the best of their abilities,” she said. With Banyana struggling up front, especially due to the absence of the injured Thembi Kgatlana, Matlou is one of the players that Ellis can push up front if push comes to shove. Matlou started her career as a striker. She’s scored 68 international goals for Banyana to date.