Banyana skipper Van Wyk signs for top Scottish team, teammate Mthandi off to Spain

CAPE TOWN – Scottish Women’s Premier League and Scottish Cup winners Glasgow City Football Club on Tuesday announced the signing of current Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk. Van Wyk is South Africa’s most capped player of all time with 170 international assignments under her proverbial belt. She has also led Team South Africa to two Olympic Games and skippered Banyana at last summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. In the press release on Tuesday, the club called the signing of van Wyk: “without doubt one of the biggest-ever signings in Scottish Women’s Football.” Glasgow City Head Coach, Scott Booth commented on his club’s newest player: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Janine van Wyk to our club. She has incredible experience and I feel this will be key for us this season. I know that she will 100% lead by example and fit in to our already talented squad.”

Van Wyk added: "I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my football career with a football club that is known to be the best team in the Scottish top League.

I look forward to playing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, win titles and most importantly continue to learn as much as I can about the insights of the game and hopefully add value to the squad with the experience I carry."

Extremely excited for this new chapter in my football career. I can't wait to meet all the members of my new team & be part of a magnificent club such as @GlasgowCityFC.

🧡⚽️🖤 https://t.co/sJvzY4nAoI — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, another Banyana Banyana star was also scooped up by an international side.

Amanda Mthandi has signed for Spanish outfit Club Deportivo Badajoz Femenino.

Mthandi was offered a year’s contract with an option to stay on for another season.

📝Amanda Mthandi, el gol sudafricano llega al Badajoz. La delantera internacional firma por una temporada con opción a otra. ¡Bienvenida, @Amanda_Mthandi!

📰➡https://t.co/l3GsY7NtJk pic.twitter.com/fxuWLPdazp — CD Badajoz Femenino (@CDBFemenino) July 13, 2020

