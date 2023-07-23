Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart says the team is fired up for their upcoming group games following an epic battle with one of the Women’s World Cup favourites Sweden. The South African women’s football side kicked off their 2023 Women's World Cup campaign with a 2-1 loss to World No 3 Sweden on Sunday morning.

Coach Desiree Ellis’ ladies set up a pulsating second half when Hildah Magaia shocked the global stage with the opener for Banyana in the 48th minute. ZIZOJIK’IZINTO‼️#RSA get a warm welcome at their hotel from the dignitaries - which include sports minister @zizikodwa, @SAFA_net president Danny Jordaan and @SAFPU_Official president @thulaganyo20 - after they brave fight against #Swe#FIFAWWC @IOLsport @IOL @SasolLeague pic.twitter.com/UnqY88ffSN — Minto (@Mihlalibaleka) July 23, 2023

However, Sweden showed their quality to come back and edge the second-time participants, ending all hopes of a World Cup shock. Swart, who surprisingly got the nod in between the sticks against Sweden in their opening match in New Zealand, says the African champions are even more fired up for the rest of their group matches following a spirited showing against one of the world's best. “I wouldn’t say this is a setback, I would say this will fuel us more for the next one, we played so well and we had great moments and if we continue on those great moments in the next games then it will be a great showing for us,” she told the media.

Swart also palmed off negative vibes from their opening defeat, in fact highlighting the importance of the group holding each other up now more than ever.