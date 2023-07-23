Independent Online
Sunday, July 23, 2023

Banyana ‘to dust themselves off and go again’ after Sweden defeat at Women’s World Cup

Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt celebrates scoring her team's second goal against Banyana Banyana at the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt celebrates scoring her team's second goal against Banyana Banyana at the Fifa Women’s World Cup. Picture: Marty Melville/AFP

Published 2h ago

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart says the team is fired up for their upcoming group games following an epic battle with one of the Women’s World Cup favourites Sweden.

The South African women’s football side kicked off their 2023 Women's World Cup campaign with a 2-1 loss to World No 3 Sweden on Sunday morning.

Coach Desiree Ellis’ ladies set up a pulsating second half when Hildah Magaia shocked the global stage with the opener for Banyana in the 48th minute.

However, Sweden showed their quality to come back and edge the second-time participants, ending all hopes of a World Cup shock.

Swart, who surprisingly got the nod in between the sticks against Sweden in their opening match in New Zealand, says the African champions are even more fired up for the rest of their group matches following a spirited showing against one of the world's best.

“I wouldn’t say this is a setback, I would say this will fuel us more for the next one, we played so well and we had great moments and if we continue on those great moments in the next games then it will be a great showing for us,” she told the media.

Swart also palmed off negative vibes from their opening defeat, in fact highlighting the importance of the group holding each other up now more than ever.

“If we just stick together now, I don’t think it will be a tough hurdle to overcome, and we’ll get up tomorrow and dust ourselves off and go again,” she said.

Desiree Ellis’ Banyana will next play Argentina on Friday at 2 am as they look to revive their chances of possibly reaching the knockout stages.

@ScribeSmiso

Desiree EllisBanyana BanyanaSoccerInternational soccerFIFA World Cup

