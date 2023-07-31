Coach Desiree Ellis says Banyana Banyana will treat their clash against Italy as a final, given that they must win to have any chance of reaching the World Cup last 16. South Africa will reach the next round for the first time if they beat Italy on Wednesday, and the result between Sweden and Argentina favours them, in matches that will kick-off simultaneously at 9am.

But with Sweden tipped to brush Argentina aside after hammering Italy 5-0 on Saturday to revive Banyana’s chances of reaching the knockout round, Banyana must guard against being their own worst enemies yet again. Not once but twice have Banyana squandered a lead at the World Cup. But it was Friday’s 2-2 draw with Argentina that stung the most as they were 2-0 up early in the second half. Nothing but love, smiles and unity in the #BanyanaBanyana camp as they conclude training, love to see it!#LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/qnnM4neL3r — Official SasolLeague (@SasolLeague) July 31, 2023 Now, having put that disappointment behind them, Banyana returned to their training base – Porirua Park in Wellington yesterday – in high spirits.

“We know it’s another must-win,” Ellis said. “But we’ve shown through challenges and adversities that we can rise. We have one more moment for us to rise, make history and get the win we deserve in this tournament. “The enthusiasm and energy levels (yesterday) were right up there – for a team that’s really in it, that really showed that we are up for it. It will be a difficult game, but it’s a must-win for us.”

Having scored three goals already in the tournament, Banyana have improved from the 2019 edition where they scored only one goal in three matches. Be that as it may, individual blunders and selfishness have led to the team’s downfall – hence their conversion rate is not a true reflection of the number of chances they’ve created. So, with goals also a possible decider for which team will join Sweden in the last 16 from the group, Ellis has urged her troops to be clinical and solid in front of goal and at the back respectively. “It’s a final,” Ellis said.

“We can’t think of anything beyond that. We talked about Argentina being the final, but this is the real final. We believe we can still get the results to take us to the next stage. “We’ve got to leave everything out there, and make sure that we leave no stone unturned and when we get the opportunities, we take them. We must also be more defensively sound – in the later stages. Granted Italy might have got a hiding against Sweden, but they started with vigour in that game. Ellis spotted that, and urged her team to be watertight in defence from the outset.

“We also must make sure that in the beginning we don’t concede because that will put us on the backfoot – having watched Sweden and Italy yesterday (Saturday), we must concentrate in the first 20 minutes,” she said. “We must be ready for their whereabouts. When we want to launch, we must make sure that when our players are in, we play them in. We must make sure our balls behind the defence are good, too.” Meanwhile, Ellis is crossing fingers that captain Refiloe Jane will be fit for Wednesday’s game after sustaining a soft tissue injury against Argentina. Team doctor Nthabiseng Maesela said Jane, “should be able to fully recover and be back on the pitch soon”.