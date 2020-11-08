Desiree Ellis’ strategy keeps Banyana’s players sharp at Cosafa Cup

CAPE TOWN - By the time the Cosafa Women’s Championship reaches business end next week, there will be fierce competition for places in Banyana Banyana’s team.

After two matches, coach Desiree Ellis has fielded all, but one of her 20-player squad which have yet to concede a goal at the 2020 showpiece at the Wolfson Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Speaking after her side’s emphatic 5-0 over Eswatini on Friday, Ellis said it was important for all the players in the squad to have game time.

“There’s no point in bringing players to a tournament and then not giving them a chance to show their worth,” said Ellis. “We have one player who has yet to have a run here at the tournament.

“Some of the new players have been impressive and have shown they are ready for international football.