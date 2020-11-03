Desiree Ellis wants Banyana players to make their own memories

CAPE TOWN - The 2020 Cosafa Women’s Championship will offer Banyana Banyana a chance to restore a measure of pride on the national soccer front after the recent uninspiring performances of Bafana Bafana against lowly Namibia and Zambia. Defending champs Banyana kick off their 2020 Cosafa Championship campaign tomorrow against Angola, in Port Elizabeth. They will be looking for a fourth consecutive championship win after their 2017, 2018 and 2019 conquests. Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has urged her players to use the tournament to cement their places in the national squad. “This is the time for players to raise their hands by making memories for themselves,” said Ellis. “I have urged players to make their mark and ensure that they are part of the next generation of the national team. “If individual players stand out, the team will do well.

“Many of Banyana’s players are abroad and will be in the squad for future competitions. The Cosafa Cup will give new players a chance to be noticed, and that’s what we’re hoping to see.”

Ellis also pointed to the importance of winning the Cosafa title.

“If South Africa want to conquer Africa they need to conquer the region (Southern Africa Football Associations) first,” said Ellis.

“This tournament has been of tremendous help in the past by helping players to prepare for bigger

tournaments.

‘We have 13 players overseas, so it is much like 2017 when we at least 10 new players in the squad.

“We know the teams we’re going up against in the pool stages and we cannot take them lightly.

“It is possible that because of Covid-19 not all the teams would have been able to prepare as well as they hoped.

“Many of the players in the

opposition teams participated last season so we will not underestimate them. To do so would be at your peril.”

Ellis wants Banyana, ranked third in Africa, to make an impact in the opening fixture against Angola, who has a lowly 18th African ranking.

“It’s very important to start off well and we have been working towards that,” said Ellis.

“We have a young group with a little bit of a mix of experience. Nine of the players that played at last year’s Cosafa are now playing abroad. Hence, we almost have a new squad for this year’s event.”

Apart from Angola, South Africa will be playing Eswatini and Comoros in Group A. The tournament will mark the return of women’s international football on the African continent.

@Herman_Gibbs