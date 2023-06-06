‘I don’t give up on my goals easily’ - Janine van Wyk isn’t retiring, but is eyeing African record

Banyana will travel to New Zealand and Australia in July as they look to make their mark at the World Cup and coach Desiree Ellis named her trusted 34 players, a list that did not include Van Wyk.

The 36-year-old defender is said to have picked up an injury that forced her to withdraw from the squad.

Definitely a hard pill to swallow after making an extremely tough decision to withdraw from the preliminary squad.

As a long serving member & leader of the National Team, its important to have the best and strongest squad represent the Country at the @FIFAWWC 🇿🇦 https://t.co/2L2A3PYyRS — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) June 5, 2023

Van Wyk, who is the most capped African women’s footballer with 183 international caps has dismissed any notion of her imminent retirement and instead set her sights on breaking the record as most capped African footballer for both men and women.