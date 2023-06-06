Independent Online
‘I don’t give up on my goals easily’ - Janine van Wyk isn’t retiring, but is eyeing African record

Janine van Wyk has not retired. Picture: Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Durban - Former Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk has dismissed speculation surrounding her international retirement after missing out South Africa’s 34-player preliminary World Cup squad.

Banyana will travel to New Zealand and Australia in July as they look to make their mark at the World Cup and coach Desiree Ellis named her trusted 34 players, a list that did not include Van Wyk.

The 36-year-old defender is said to have picked up an injury that forced her to withdraw from the squad.

Van Wyk, who is the most capped African women’s footballer with 183 international caps has dismissed any notion of her imminent retirement and instead set her sights on breaking the record as most capped African footballer for both men and women.

“Definitely a hard pill to swallow after making an extremely tough decision to withdraw from the preliminary squad. As a long serving member and leader of the national team, it's important to have the best and strongest squad represent the country at the World Cup,” Van Wyk wrote on her Twitter account.

“Many believe that I have hung my boots and retired, but those who know me would know that I don't easily give up on achieving my goals.

“There is still one last thing I'm out to accomplish before I move on. Breaking Records ! +2 = 185.”

Van Wyk is currently only second to Egyptian great Ahmed Hassan on the list of most capped African players of all time. Hassan earned 184 caps for the Pharaohs between 1995 and 2012.

@ScribeSmiso

