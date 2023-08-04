As Banyana Banyana set off for a three-hour flight from Auckland to Sydney yesterday, many of the players were still in a state of disbelief after their staggering achievement of reaching the last-16 round of the Women’s World Cup. With this achievement, the 2023 national women’s team became South Africa’s finest-ever football team, since no squad, men or women, has progressed beyond the group stage of the global showpiece.

From the opening-round loss to Sweden, Banyana Banyana grew into the tournament and played with passion and flair. The never-say-die warriors ultimately claimed their berth in the knock-out stage with a nerve-racking win over Italy, the former European champions. Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart was one of the standout performers with a world-class display between the sticks.

She admitted that many in the SA squad were stunned by their monumental achievement. “We are all shocked after this victory,” said Swart. “But we also knew what we are capable of.

“It does make it sweeter but it also shows that with hard work what can be achieved. “We blocked out the noise (criticism) and we focused on ourselves because we can achieve a lot. “We have the chemistry and the team-building exercises we took part in helped us a lot.

“When we get onto the field you can sense that energy and we knew what we came here to do. “For us to achieve that goal (of reaching the knockout stages), it is huge. “Now we just must look forward to the next one (game), and really hope we put out an even better performance against the Netherlands.

“It’s an incredible feeling, and many of us still can’t believe it. “For this generation, to be the one (team) that makes history, in my 28 years of life, I would have never thought this would happen but we are living our dreams right now. “The fact that we made history is an incredible feeling. I hope the nation really sees that we can achieve these things.”

Noko Matlou, who did the team proud with a sterling performance in central defence against Italy, said she was speechless after the Italy victory. The 37-year-old was the first ever Banyana Banyana player to win the coveted CAF Women's Player of the Year award. “We knew that it was not going to be easy but we always believed anything was possible,” said Matlou.

“We conceded a penalty after 11 minutes but we remained calm and regrouped after we spoke about it. “This win was special, because we were under great pressure, considering all the negative and positive things that were said about this team. “We moved with the positives and left all the negatives behind.”