Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis with the Order of Ikhamanga in gold for her contribution to women's football. The award was presented at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Bryntirion Estate, Pretoria, on Friday evening.

The national women’s team coach said award was the fruits of the collective efforts to grow women's football on many fronts. She thanked SAFA, Banyana Banyana players, members of her technical team, her support staff, the sponsors SASOL and the fans. “I am very overwhelmed, I will be honest with you, this feels like getting a knighthood,” Ellis told SAFA media afterwards. “I am very grateful; I am very blessed to be able to receive it and I am even more blessed that for the first time at any event my mother has been able to come with me. So, this is very special.”

Danny Jordaan, the SAFA President, said Ellis deserved the honour. He said it will serve as an inspiration to the national women's team at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July.