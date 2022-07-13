LOOK: Louisville comforts incoming superstar Thembi Kgatlana after horror injury

Johannesburg - Injured Banyana Banyana ace Thembi Kgatlana has become part of the Racing Louisville family already.
After Kgatlana ruptured her Achilles tendon against Botswana which ruled her out for the rest of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, her new employers took to Twitter on Tuesday night to send her a comforting message.
Hoisting the South African flag in front of the squad and coaching staff, the tweet captioned: We were heartbroken over the weekend to see @Kgatlanathe1st suffer an injury while on international duty.
“We’re thinking of you, and we can’t wait to welcome you to Louisville when you’re ready,” they added.
We were heartbroken over the weekend to see @Kgatlanathe1st suffer an injury while on international duty.— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) July 12, 2022
We’re thinking of you, and we can’t wait to welcome you to Louisville when you’re ready. 💜 pic.twitter.com/mjSbUvpN5P
The 26-year-old striker joined the National Women’s Soccer League team this month following a transfer move from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid Feminas.
Kgatlana is yet to link up with her teammates and coaching staff in the US though, given the fact that she reported for national duty ahead of Wafcon when the season ended in Primera Division.
But Kgatlana’s response to the tweet told a story of a player that’s already feeling at home in Kentucky.
“I haven't made my way to Kentucky but I feel the love from @RacingLouFC and their fans,” she tweeted.
I haven't made my way to Kentucky but I feel the love from @RacingLouFC and their fans.— Thembi Kgatlana (@Kgatlanathe1st) July 12, 2022
💜![CDATA[]]>💜![CDATA[]]>💜 https://t.co/kkuPYotzVD
Meanwhile, the Kgatlana-less Banyana will be hoping to progress to the semi-final of Wafcon and qualify for the 2023 World Cup when they face Tunisia in the quarter-final on Thursday night.
Banyana are favourites heading to the encounter at Moulay Hassan FUS given the fact that they were the best team in the group stage, winning all three matches against Nigeria, Burundi and Botswana.
