There is still dissension in the national women's squad on the eve of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. South Africa's public broadcaster, the SABC, has made it known on their website that the highly publicised pay row in Banyana Banyana's camp remains unresolved.

The SABC say they have seen a letter from the South African Football Association (SAFA) to the team’s backroom staff. The letter was written by CEO Lydia Monyepao, who makes an offer of US$50 (around R900) per day while on international duty until the end of the group stage. The amount will increase if the team makes it through to the last-16 round, and even more if the team progresses further in the showpiece. The team arrived in New Zealand on 6 July and the last group match will be played on 2 August. That amounts to a stay of about 27 days, and that translates to a payment of just under R27 000.

This is a far cry from what was announced by the Motsepe Foundation who offered the backroom staff a R115 000 payment. The players and the backroom staff were very pleased with this arrangement. The South African Football Players’ Union (SAFPU) have entered the fray and says that the players have not signed their contracts out of sympathy with the backroom staff. It would seem the players are standing by their coaching staff and want to ensure they will be paid what was promised. Banyana Banyana players will receive about R900 000 per player.