Playing for Banyana Banyana remains Amogelang Motau’s ultimate dream

Johannesburg – Amogelang Motau’s international career has had highs and lows, but representing her country in the World Cup remains her ultimate dream. A former captain of the SA Under-17 and Under-20 teams, it would have been easy to assume Motau would become a Banyana Banyana talisman someday.

But such has been the change of environments – having started off at the University of Western Cape before moving to the US and back to UWC – that Motau has been in and out of the team. The ever-optimistic Modimolle-born footballer isn’t sulking and moaning around though. Instead, she’s still hopeful of becoming a fully-fledged international player. “I think you are right, it has been a roller-coaster ride. But being in the national team is something that I have never given up on,” the UWC captain said.

“I have always been vocal about the fact that it is a dream and goal of mine. Since coming back to UWC, I have finished my degree (Bachelor of Administration) as I’ve recently graduated. “I also think things are coming together. I am finding myself again in the national team, which is a dream come true – I have never hidden that.” And while it might seem as though she’s been all talk and no action regarding her international career aspirations, Motau has a Wafcon gold medal to show for her efforts.

Yes, she was part and parcel of the team that made history in Morocco last year – winning Banyana’s first continental crown after many years of close attempts. She might not have started as many matches as she'd have liked, but her impact on and off the field, which includes leadership qualities, has given her memories that she’ll bank for a lifetime. “I don’t take that lightly. I scored my first international goal at Wafcon (against Botswana). That’s why I don’t take even those minutes lightly,” Motau said.

“It’s not a secret that Wafcon will always be a highlight in our careers. That was a trail-blazing moment given that it was the first time that we did it. “Being part of that squad and being back into the team will forever be special.” It appears it was a timeless return for the 26-year-old to Banyana as Wafcon’s triumph secured them a ticket to their next successive World Cup – this time in Australia and New Zealand from July.

And having missed the team’s first global showpiece in France four years ago, Motau has been working to ensure she makes the final cut this time around. Of course, she knows that won’t be handed to her on a silver platter, as the local hopefuls who graced Banyana’s World Cup launch – hosted by Sasol and Safa in Johannesburg last week – are vying for spots as well. “It’s every player’s dream to play in the World Cup. Everyone that is here is trying to find their ticket to the World Cup,” Motau said.

“But again, that’s a tournament. And I think it deserves the pressure that it has. It also has the opportunity of turning around your career in terms of securing contracts overseas and all that.” But with World Cups set to come and go, bank on Motau not to be shuttered if she doesn’t make coach Desiree Ellis’ final squad for this year’s event – given that there's always a next time. “But for me, I think there’s a bigger team in terms of being part of the team for the future and consistently,” Motau said.