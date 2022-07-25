PSL supremos Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung, SA Rugby salute Banyana

Cape Town — Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza together with Kaizer Chiefs counterpart, Kaizer Motaung, have sent congratulatory messages to trailblazers Banyana Banyana following their historic 2-1 win over hosts Morocco in the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nation (Wafcon) final in Rabat over the weekend. The South African Senior Women’s National team had failed to win the continental trophy on five occasions, but they came good on Saturday night and silenced a hostile home crowd with an accomplished display that saw them being named the Team of the Tournament.

Story continues below Advertisement

The PSL chairman, in a message to South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan, said by winning the continental title, Desiree Ellis’ SASOL-sponsored side had achieved a historic and significant legacy. ‘’Today you can show sponsors SASOL dividend pay-out for their good corporate citizenry and their trust in you. Extend my good wishes to the coach (Desiree Ellis), technical staff, head of the delegation, and most importantly the players. Well done to everyone,’’ said Khoza. Motaung, the Kaizer Chiefs supremo, said Banyana Banyana had made the country proud.

"Congratulations to everyone, especially coach Ellis, for a job well done,’’ said Motaung. Western Cape department of Cultural Affairs and Sport also weighed in, lauding Banyana Banyana for what they called a historic and exciting step. ‘’The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport would like to congratulate Banyana Banyana on their first-ever title win at WAFCON. This is the first time that the team has won this cup and it is another exciting step in their journey to next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Story continues below Advertisement

‘’This team has grown from strength to strength, having qualified for the World Cup earlier this month and with Coach Ellis being named Coach of the Year last week at the CAF Awards last week. "We are very excited to see how this team is performing. Through this historic first win, they are raising the profile of women’s football in our country and bringing renewed hope and excitement to girls and women,” said Head of Department, Guy Redman. Meanwhile, SA Rugby President Mark Alexander said the entire rugby community was proud of Banyana Banyana’s historic achievement.

Story continues below Advertisement

‘’The senior women’s national team success was a seminal moment for women’s sport in South Africa as Banyana Banyana proudly carried the flag very high. I believe their success ranks as the greatest win for a South African women’s sport team and is a trailblazer for all women’s sports in our country. ‘’To complete a perfect campaign with six successive victories among football powerhouses of the continent and to crown it by beating the hosts in their home turf is an achievement that cannot be underestimated. Magnificent,’’ said Alexander. ‘’Please pass on the congratulations of whole of rugby family to Desiree Ellis, her coaching team, and of course an outstanding group of players on a magnificent campaign and success.’’

Story continues below Advertisement