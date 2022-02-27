PSL teams need to start supporting women’s football in South Africa

Johannesburg - It was nice to see some of the Premier Soccer League top-flight clubs coming out to congratulate Banyana Banyana after they qualified for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations. But when will they finally step up and do the noble thing? Everyone can sit behind a keyboard and make themselves look good in the public eye. And that’s what I feel most of those clubs did after our national ladies’ team pulled off the inevitable, beating Algeria 3-1 over the two-legged qualifier.

I say it’s inevitable because when they set their minds on something they see it through. They are eager to qualify their second ever World Cup after they did so in 2018. But for them to do so, they'll need to finish, at least, fourth in Morocco. Banyana has been so good, that writing them off is foolish. But not the same can be said for our beloved Bafana Bafana who appear to disappoint us at every glance – before the arrival of coach Hugo Broos who is rebuilding the team. ALSO READ: Women's Afcon will provide Banyana with a springboard for Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 qualification

But while Broos is benefitting from all the teams, given that his selection is based on form rather than experience and we are not so rich when it comes to exports, when will Banyana get to boast about having players from the top-tier clubs? Currently, they are only benefitting from Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy in a 16-team league! So really, what’s happening with the rest of the player? Because I know it’s not about the money - although I don't know much about running a club. I mean if it was, Bloemfontein Celtic would have scrambled the project after their financial woes which led to their downfall. But here they are: still backing women’s football as they are competing in the Hollywoodbets Super League as well.

Sure, the semi-professional Super League has been a breath of fresh air - by a margin. It’s the breeding ground for the Banyana players and has nurtured their only champions Sundowns who are the reigning African Queens. They won the Cosafa Cup too. Supporters welcoming Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International Airport.



Thank you South Africa💛![CDATA[]]>💚![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#BanyanaBanyana #LimitlessAndBeyond pic.twitter.com/nNMdt2Nt9g — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) February 26, 2022

But that it’s still not fully professional due to the lack of sponsors continues to haunt and destroy the careers of many. Roxanne Barker, a former Banyana goalie, had to quit football altogether to focus on her 9 to 5 job to secure her future. I’m not a pessimist. But I don’t think it will be long before more players follow in Barker's footsteps. However, what’s more damning is that she was not a pioneer herself. There are those who have had to quit early due to the lack of support. After the Confederation of African Football (Caf) said that clubs will need to have female teams to qualify for continental competitions you'd have expected plans to be afloat. But that it's dull doesn’t inspire confidence in how much we want to grow as a league. And that's a shame!