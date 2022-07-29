Refiloe Jane’s story will inspire future Banyana Banyana stars

Johannesburg - As the masses flocked to OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday to give Banyana Banyana a heroine’s welcome, there stood an anxious Given Sedibane right in front. In his hand, Sedibane, who had travelled all the way from Limpopo, held a bouquet of flowers.

Story continues below Advertisement

He joked that “these are for my wife”, Banyana captain Refiloe Jane, who led the team to their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco. Since that euphoric morning, Jane has gone on to become a “national crush” on social media, with men and women drooling over her pictures. It’s worth mentioning that Jane wormed her way into the hearts of the masses with more than her looks, but style of play as well.

She has always had a calm approach to her football career. A feat that has ensured that she ticks all the boxes en route to being a national hero. When Banyana’s squad grew in leaps and bounds, with some of their players attracting interests from abroad in 2017, Jane was still based at home. But that didn’t bother her in the slightest. Instead, she cheered her national teammates on, while giving her best for the TUT Ladies team in the process.

Story continues below Advertisement

This is a road less travelled, given the fact that it’s every players’ dream to ply their trade in a professional set-up, whether they are ready or not. But Jane chose to be patient with herself. And that came in handy when she finally got the chance to trial at Australian-based side Canberra United in 2018. She was mentally strong and ready for the challenge given the fact that she, and Rhoda Mulaudzi, needed public support for accommodation and flights.

Story continues below Advertisement

The duo went on to have a successful year at the club, with Jane’s heroics at the 2018 Wafcon leading Banyana to their maiden World Cup in France. Her exploits at Wafcon and the World Cup were so impressive that she caught the eye of Italian giants AC Milan where she had been for three years. Milan and Jane decided to part ways ahead of the new season. But it shouldn’t be a struggle for her to find a new better home, right?

Story continues below Advertisement

After all, not only is she Australia and New Zealand bound for a second global showpiece next year but she’s an African Queen alright … Safa and Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s pledge of a R15-million bonus to Banyana for winning Wafcon is a great gesture. But it could be better, surely. Corporations have to come on board and support women’s football and close the gap between them and their male counterparts. And not hide behind congratulatory messages.