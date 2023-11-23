Retiring Janine van Wyk named in Banyana Banyana squad for Wafcon qualifiers

Retired Janine van Wyk was named in Banyana Banyana’s squad for their upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Burkina Faso. Should van Wyk feature against the Burkinabe next week Thursday or the following Monday, she will become the most capped African football — male or female — of all time.

Banyana Banyana 🇿🇦 24- member squad to face Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 in the 2024 WAFCON qualifier.



Game 1️⃣: 30 November 2023 (away)

Game 2️⃣: 04 December 2023 (home)#LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/B3aS0yucRI — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) November 23, 2023 After missing out on the Women’s World Cup earlier this year, Van Wyk announced her retirement from football last month. After announcing the team on Thursday, coach Desiree Ellis said she had complete faith in the chosen players, and believed they would do the job in the two matches.

“We have to make sure that we do well, especially in the first game, so that we take the pressure off playing at home,” said Ellis. “We all know the pressure of playing at home and how difficult it can be for players. We will make sure that we have enough information on Burkina Faso,” she said. Next year’s Wafcon will be played in Morocco, and Ellis’ Banyana will be looking to defend the title they won last year in the same country.