Skipper Van Wyk outlines Banyana goals

DURBAN – Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk is not contemplating ending her international career any time soon. Van Wyk has amassed over 150 caps for Banyana and competed in all major international tournaments. Despite her achievements over the years in Banyana colours, the defender who this week signed for Scottish giants Glasgow City, said quitting was not on her mind. “I haven’t won the Africa Cup of Nations gold as yet. I need to do that for the national team. For me, it is about achieving small goals for myself and being the best player that I can be in my career and nothing more,” Van Wyk elaborated in an exclusive interview with Independent Media. The 33-year-old almost accomplished her goal of propelling Banyana to the pinnacle of African football two years ago in Ghana.

Banyana succumbed to Nigeria via penalties in the final. Even though they were beaten by the Super Falcons in the final, that didn’t prevent them for capturing the Women’s Team of the Year award at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards.

Van Wyk has competed in multiple Afcons with Banyana without luck but she still believes that goal is within reach for her and her troops.

“I haven’t felt that I need to retire as yet. A lot of people thought I will after the World Cup. My body will tell me when I’m ready to retire,” Van Wyk stated.

Van Wyk has represented her country in two Olympic Games (in 2012 in London and 2016 in Brazil).

She was pivotal as Banyana qualified for their maiden World Cup appearance in France last year where they bowed out in the group stage.

She is the most capped Banyana player but wants to add more to her 170 matches.

“I’m extremely happy with the career that I’ve enjoyed with Banyana. Women’s football is on the rise. I believe that we are capable of winning the Afcon. We are experienced now and have played together for quite some time,” Van Wyk stated.





The Mercury

