Wellington — In order to reach the last 16, Banyana Banyana must beat Italy in their Women’s World Cup on Wednesday and hope Sweden don’t lose against Argentina. Banyana’s chances of reaching the World Cup last 16 suffered a blow on Friday as they squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Argentina in Dunedin.

That feat meant that they remained third in the Group G with one point — having also squandered their lead against Sweden in the opener to lose 2-1 here in Wellington on Sunday morning. But, the Swedes revived Banyana’s chances of reaching the last 16 when they hammered Italy 5-0 in Wellington on Saturday. Sweden, who were made to sweat for their win over Banyana, beat Italy to reach the last 16 through Amanda Ilestedt’s brace and goals apiece from Fridolina Rolfo, Stina Blackstenhuis and Rebecka Blomqvist.

Banyana and Argentina have a point each after two games. After coach Desiree Ellis stressed that her striking unit let the team down against Argentina, the likes of Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magai must do better. But should they continue being profligate in front of goal, they run the risk of missing out of advancing to the next stage.