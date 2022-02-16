There is no room for error, says Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis

Durban — A wounded Banyana Banyana stepped up their preparations for their crucial African Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) first leg qualifier against Algeria on Friday. Coach Desiree Ellis feels her side will have to bounce back from the defeat to Zambia and allow no room for error when they face their North African opponents.

“We have played Algeria before in a match of high importance so this is not foreign territory to us. We have to allow no room for error because an away performance might be the deciding factor in matches of this nature.” “We have done our thorough research on them and know exactly what to expect from them tactically and technically. I do also believe we are better with our overseas based around,” she expressed. Banyana received a great boost this week as the overseas contingent of their squad flew in from a around the world, elevating the strength in depth into another level.

Despite a disappointing and lethargic showing last time out and major disruptions in preparations in terms of injuries, Ellis believes her side have enough experience and match fitness to carve out a great result against Algeria. “A bulk of the players we have in camp played ar the Aisha Buhari Cup therefore we shouldn’t have to wait for the overseas based players to improve our squad.” “But our overseas players do come back with a great match fitness because they have been in action and some are in the latter stages of their pre-season,” she further explained.