WAFCON success was needed for women's football in SA, says Banyana Banyana’s Andile Dlamini

Durban - Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has said that the 2022 WAFCON success was something that the national team needed at this point in time in order to grow women’s football within the nation.

Mamelodi Sundowns ladies goalkeeper Dlamini was one of the standout performers from Desiree Ellis’ side in the tournament. She claimed the Goalkeeper of the tournament award and conceded three goals in the event. By finishing as one of the top four teams at the tournament, Ellis' side also earned qualification to the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year. “When we qualified for the World Cup, we were so excited that we would be doing this for the second time for our country. When we went the last time (in 2019), we came back and saw some changes. We now have the Hollywoodbets Super League. Sasol has always been there for women’s football. Now that we have won the tournament, corporate South Africa will want to come on board and assist women’s football. Young girls will now be motivated to play football because the future is bright,” Dlamini told 5fm.

Andile Dlamini dropping a special message for her fans. 😉🧤#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 | #EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/Th0NVJGxbh — #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) July 24, 2022 The WAFCON title was the first for Banyana Banyana. They had previously finished as runners-up in the tournament five times including in the 2018 edition where they fell in the final to Nigeria. Dlamini said that the experience of winning the tournament is still surreal. “I still feel like I’m living in a dream. I find it hard to believe that the stadium was full. Did we win? I sleep and I’m like what’s happening? This is beautiful. I am still not believing it. We worked extremely hard. I don’t remember 2018 a lot but we used to sing and celebrate a lot then. We were united in 2018 but this time we were united and singing all the time. We intimidated others with our singing. People knew that we were around. We stuck to our culture even if we were jeered. I didn’t want a silver medal and I know that none of my team-mates wanted that ,” said Dlamini. 🥹💚💛🇿🇦 https://t.co/jdt0aTb7FC — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 24, 2022 Dlamini earned herself a lot of praise for not only her goalkeeping skills but also through the way in which she commanded the backline through her vocal leadership. She has insisted that her defensive team-mates must also be credited for Banyana maintaining a resolute backline in the tournament.

