Banyana Banyana’s stars were in a jovial mood after making history with their thrilling 3-2 victory over Italy in their do-or-die Fifa Women’s World Cup Group G match in Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday.
The South Africans’ dressing room was abuzz with song and dance, with players and management celebrating their first-ever World Cup win, which also booked them a maiden place in the last 16 of the tournament.
Dressing room snippets
Thembi Kgatlana scored a last-gasp winner to send Banyana through to the last 16 of the tournament at the expense of Italy, who would have been through if the match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Banyana, who qualified alongside Sweden from their Group, will now take on the Netherlands in Sydney on Sunday. It will be their first game in Australia, as they have played all their matches at this World Cup in New Zealand.
An emotional coach Desiree Ellis, who scored a hat trick in Banyana’s first ever match in 1993, hailed her players for their effort and will to win after coming from behind in the first half following a nervous start, and then getting the winner after Italy levelled late on.
A goal that will be remembered for a very long time!
"They fought like warriors," said coach Ellis, who was a lot more animated on the touchline than in previous matches in the tournament.
"They fought like the heroines that we know that they are. They fought to be historically remembered and they've made history not just getting our first win, but going to the round of 16 and that is freaking amazing."