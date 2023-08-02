Banyana Banyana’s stars were in a jovial mood after making history with their thrilling 3-2 victory over Italy in their do-or-die Fifa Women’s World Cup Group G match in Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday. The South Africans’ dressing room was abuzz with song and dance, with players and management celebrating their first-ever World Cup win, which also booked them a maiden place in the last 16 of the tournament.

Banyana, who qualified alongside Sweden from their Group, will now take on the Netherlands in Sydney on Sunday. It will be their first game in Australia, as they have played all their matches at this World Cup in New Zealand. An emotional coach Desiree Ellis, who scored a hat trick in Banyana’s first ever match in 1993, hailed her players for their effort and will to win after coming from behind in the first half following a nervous start, and then getting the winner after Italy levelled late on.