WATCH: It’s now or never for Banyana at Fifa World Cup, reckons Gabriela Salgado

Gabriela Salgado says Banyana Banyana must be ready to face Argentina on Friday as they cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to reach the Women’s World Cup last 16. Banyana are third in Group G, and run the risk of failing to qualify for the knockout round after losing to Sweden in their opener at the weekend.

But be that as it may, the South Africans only took positives from that loss after a gallant fight – hence, they want to be solid in defence and sharp up front respectively. Banyana face Argentina in their second group match at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin (2am kickoff) – the Springboks have also faced the All Blacks at the venue – where a win will steer them closer to the knockout round.

The time is now for Banyana according to Gabriela Salgado, as they need to beat Argentina on Friday if they are to keep their hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.



"We did play against the third-ranked Sweden. We went out there and showed them that we can create opportunities – hopefully against Argentina and Italy, we can put them away," Salgado said. Granted, Banyana are making their second World Cup appearance, this is Salgado's first. And having made her cameo after replacing Hildah Magaia on Sunday, she feels she made her presence felt.

“When we are on the bench, the coach always tells us that we need to be ready – be always on our toes – and see what we can do better to make a difference,” Salgado said. “I feel that when I went in, I made the difference that I could and made my very best performance. Yeah, so I think it’s always about being ready (to help the team).” Salgado’s World Cup appearance in Australasia is one of the feel-good stories of the tournament, given that she missed out on Banyana’s triumph at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year due to injury.

“It was crazy to stand out there and waiting to get on. It was insane – I didn’t believe that it was happening. I am just happy to be here … I feel honoured,” Salgado said. “I thank God, my family for the support and all South Africans for the support. So, it was a great feeling, and something that I’ll hold onto dearly.” And while she may have ticked the first box, playing in her first World Cup game, Salgado wants to take her fortunes up a notch by guiding the team to the knockout stage for the first time.

But that’s easier said than done, given the fact that SA, Argentina and Italy are gunning for last-16 qualification together with group favourites Sweden.

And having watched Argentina and Italy in action, Salgado & Co know what to expect from both teams going forward – hence the Janine van Wyk FC striker has faith that they can still get out of Group G. “It was a very tough game; they were both very physical. But we are out here, and we take each game as it comes. We are also physically able to compete, make a difference and win,” Salgado said. “Getting out of the group stage is one of our goals. I feel as a team we are united. We showed it on the pitch that we fight for each other, and don’t leave anyone behind.

“It (the goal of reaching the last 16) never dies. We still believe in each other and still believe in that goal. We still want to make South Africa proud, go out there and get out of the group stage.” * Mihlali Baleka is in New Zealand reporting on Banyana’s World Cup campaign courtesy of Sasol.