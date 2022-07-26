WATCH: Safa, SA government heap praise on Banyana at OR Tambo

Johannesburg — SA minister of Sports and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa led the praise for Banyana Banyana upon their return to South Africa, at OR Tambo International Airport, on Tuesday.
Banyana won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title after beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final in Rabat on Saturday.
By finishing as one of the top four teams at the tournament, Ellis' side also earned qualification to the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.
A brace from Hildah Magaia in the final saw Banyana to their historic triumph.
After their maiden Wafcon conquest, South Africa can rightfully claim to be the best side on the continent, while several players have established themselves among the finest in Africa.
Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has said that the Wafcon success was something that the national team needed at this point in time in order to grow women’s football within the nation.
The Wafcon title was the first for Banyana. They had previously finished as runners-up in the tournament five times including in the 2018 edition where they fell in the final to Nigeria.
After a massive crowd gathered at OR Tambo to welcome back Banyana, Mthethwa delivered a speech to the team and the public.
SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, meanwhile, said he saluted coach Desiree Ellis and her charges.
The entire Banyana squad were then called up on stage to celebrate.
