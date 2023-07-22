WATCH: You’ve got 65 million people backing you ... Springboks, Netball Proteas wish Banyana well at World Cup

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has wished Banyana Banyana well ahead of their Women’s World Cup opener against a highly-rated Sweden side on Monday. Desiree Ellis’ team, the reigning African champions, will take to the field in their second appearance on the tournament on Sunday, and Springboks Kolisi and Ox Nche took time out to give them some words of encouragement.

A message from the #Springboks to our sisters @Banyana_Banyana at the @FIFAWorldCup in New Zealand 🇿🇦#StrongerTogether #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/4dG0MOoBO6 — Springboks (@Springboks) July 22, 2023 “Banyana Banyana, we want to wish you all the best for the World Cup. You’ve done an amazing job. You’ve worked so hard and conquered all of Africa. The next step is to conquer the rest of the world,” Kolisi said in a video posted on the Springboks’ Twitter page. “We believe you can do it. You’ve got over 65 million people backing you, just like they backed us in 2019, and we hope we’ll make you proud as well later this year... all the best in New Zealand,” the skipper said.

Nche added: “All eyes are on you, go dominate the world.” There was also a word of encouragement from South Africa’s netball team, who themselves are preparing for a World Cup, hosted in Cape Town. To our sisters in New Zealand @Banyana_Banyana representing Mzansi 🇿🇦 at #FIFAWWC 🏆 All the best with the start of your World Cup campaign against Sweden 🇸🇪 this Sunday at 07:00 (CAT)!#BeyondGreatness | #SPARProteas pic.twitter.com/hSaISTpv7C — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 22, 2023