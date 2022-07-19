What Winning Wafcon will mean financially for Banyana Banyana

Durban — Banyana Banyana qualified for their fifth Women's African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final on Monday evening, and if they are to overcome host Morocco in the decider, the pay day will be huge. If the South African women's football team are to claim their first ever Wafcon title, they could be looking at a pay day worth approximately R17.5 million.

Earlier this year CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced that the winner of this year’s edition will pocket $500,000 (just over R8.5 million) — a 150% increase of $300,000 compared to the previous $200,000 of the last tournament. Banyana Banyana were also offered a substantial incentive on their departure for the tournament at the beginning of the month. South African Football Association (SAFA) chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo disclosed that R9.2 million had been set aside as part of the team’s incentives.

In the event that coach Desiree Ellis' women aren't able to achieve their objectives at the final time of asking, that amount would be significantly reduced. Although increased as well but the runners up of the Wafcon will now walk away with $300,000 (R5.1 million) and combine that with a R1,2 million from SAFA, Banyana would have to console themselves with a handy R6,3 million. The prize breakdown from SAFA is as follows:

If Banyana had come fourth, they would have received R30 000 each. If they came third, they would have received R40 000. If they come second, they will receive R55 000, and R400 000 for winning the showpiece. Banyana Banyana will battle North African giants Morocco in the final showdown to determine Africa's best women's side at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium on Saturday at 9pm. @ScribeSmiso

