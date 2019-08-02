Serge Gnarby will miss the German Super Cup. Photo: Michael Dalder/Reuters

MUNICH – Bayern Munich will be without winger Serge Gnabry in Saturday's Super Cup away to Borussia Dortmund but Kingsley Coman is expected to play. "Coman is doing well, he will train again today and be there tomorrow, assuming no unexpected turns," coach Niko Kovac told a news conference Friday.

"Gnabry is feeling better, but he won't travel. We will try to get him ready to play in the cup [next weekend]."

Coman was a doubt having hurt his knee in Wednesday's friendly with Tottenham Hotspur while Gnabry had a thigh problem.

World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez is also not yet ready to play but will start training with the team next after a knee injury while midfielder Javi Martinez is also out with a knee issue.

Youngsters Ryan Johansson and Sarpreet Singh have been added to the squad.

But Kovac did not comment on whether Bayern were on the verge of finally signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

The departures of veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery have left the team light on the flanks but Kovac is happy with the overall pre-season work.

"We are happy with the situation," he said. "We had good opponents, good games, good results. As a coaching team we are happy with the way and manner the team have done it."

Dortmund are playing the Super Cup as Bundesliga runners-up after Bayern did the domestic double last term and Kovac expects another tough season ahead.

"Dortmund have strengthened in comparison to last year," he said. "It will be an intensive game. Dortmund will again be the first pursuer in the coming season."

Kovac did play down the meaning of the game while saying he wanted to lift the trophy. Win or lose, he said, "I don't think that the mood will be too positive or negative."

Dortmund are without midfielder Julian Brandt against Bayern and on Friday said Mateu Morey would also be unavailable having dislocated his shoulder in a Tuesday friendly.

The 19-year-old Morey, who joined from Barcelona in the close season, does not need surgery but will be out for several weeks.

