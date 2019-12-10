Rafa Benitez has ruled out an imminent return to the Premier League, insisting he is happy coaching in China.
The Spaniard took charge of Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang in July after leaving Newcastle at the end of last season.
There are vacant jobs in the English top flight at Arsenal and Everton but the 59-year-old said there are no plans to cut short his time in Asia, where he is contracted until the end of 2021 on a deal worth £12million a year.
He told Sky Sports: ‘Obviously in the future I would like to come back to the Premier League because I like the league but I must be clear, there is no chance I come back now.