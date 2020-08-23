Bologna coach Mihajlovic tests positive for Covid-19 after beating leukaemia

ROME – Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who fought successfully against leukaemia last year, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Italian Serie A club announced on Sunday.

"Our coach is completely asymptomatic but will remain in isolation for the next two weeks in line with national guidelines," Bologna said.

Mihajlovic, 51, was diagnosed with the virus after he returned to Bologna on Friday.

The northern Italian club said that their entire youth team was tested for the virus and all came out negative, while first team players would undergo testing on Monday.

Bologna finished the 2019-2020 season in 12th place with 47 points, with Mihajlovic missing several games in the early part of the campaign due to his condition.