National team coach Tite has criticised the Brazilian Football Confederation for not sticking to FIFA's international dates and said he was sorry at having to take players away from important league and cup campaigns back in Brazil.
"When the national team plays there shouldn’t be club games going on," Tite told reporters on the eve of Thursday’s friendly against Senegal in Singapore.
"I choose my players and I do it with a heavy heart."
Tite has picked eight home-based players in the squad to face Senegal and Nigeria, who they play on Sunday also in Singapore, and their call-up means more than tiring journeys.
League leaders Flamengo will have to cope without central defender Rodrigo Caio and striker Gabriel Barbosa for at least two league games and Palmeiras, who are five points behind them in second place, will be without goalkeeper Weverton for Wednesday's game against third-placed Santos.