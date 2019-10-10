Brazil forward Roberto Firmino (R) controls the ball during the Brazil Global Tour 2019 international friendly match between against Senegal. Photo: Danial Hakim/AP Photo

SINGAPORE – Brazil drew 1-1 with Senegal in a friendly in Singapore on Thursday as their run without a win stretched to three games, the longest since coach Tite took over in 2016. Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for Brazil after eight minutes when he ran on to a pass from Gabriel Jesus and chipped the ball past goalkeeper Alfred Gomis from close range.

Senegal levelled with a penalty by Famara Diedhiou on the stroke of halftime after Marquinhos brought down Sadio Mane.

Both sides had chances to get a winner but Senegal will rue missing an opportunity to beat the five-times world champions.

Africa’s highest ranked team matched a full-strength Brazil throughout, with Mane hitting the post with five minutes left.