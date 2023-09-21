Independent Online
Thursday, September 21, 2023

Britain’s King Charles III meets Didier Drogba, given Paris Saint-Germain jersey on visit to France

Paris Saint Germain's Qatari president Nasser al-Khelaifi greets Britain's King Charles III, next to Mayor of Saint-Denis Mathieu Hanotin and Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba during a visit in Saint-Denis

Paris Saint Germain's Qatari president Nasser al-Khelaifi greets Britain's King Charles III, next to Mayor of Saint-Denis Mathieu Hanotin and Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba during a visit in Saint-Denis. Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP

Published 3h ago

King Charles III was presented with a number three Paris Saint-Germain jersey by the president of the Qatari-owned football club during his visit to France on Thursday.

Charles and Queen Camilla met Nasser al-Khelaifi during a walkabout in Saint-Denis, the working-class town to the north of Paris, where France's national stadium is located.

Khelaifi, whose club has won the Ligue 1 title nine times in the last 11 seasons, gave Charles a PSG jersey with "Charles" and the number three on the back.

The king also met PSG's French international defender Presnel Kimpembe and a member of the club's women's team, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who also plays for the national team.

The royal couple also briefly chatted with former Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba, who knows Britain well from his highly successful years playing for Chelsea.

Earlier the royal couple met schoolchildren from Saint-Denis and Camilla and French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte had a brief table tennis rally.

"I thought it was great that they spent a little time with the children and discussed with the coaches. It was a lovely moment for all of us," 19-year-old Prithika Pavade, who won the European under-21 table tennis title in 2020, told AFP.

AFP

PSGKing Charles IIISoccer