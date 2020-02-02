Bayern back on top in time for Bundesliga topper against Leipzig









Bayern Munich's players applaud their fans after their Bundesliga match against FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday. Photo: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters BERLIN – Bayern Munich have returned to where they believe they belong by default, the top of the Bundesliga table. A 3-1 victory at Mainz, coupled with RB Leipzig's 2-2 draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach, has lifted them one point above the ambitious eastern Germans, just in time for the two teams' showdown next Sunday in Munich. "Leipzig will want to win, and so do we. We are playing at home. We will prepare well and then see what happens on Sunday," Munich coach Hansi Flick told Sky TV. It is a tight title race, with Bayern one point clear of Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund and Gladbach another two points back. "There's still a long way to go. We want to take each game as it comes and win them. We want to be at the top in the end of course," Munich defender David Alaba said.

But Bayern seem to be back in their groove with now six straight victories, Dortmund have won all three after the winter break with newly signed Erling Haaland scoring seven goals in the process, while Leipzig and Gladbach have just picked up four points each after hibernation.

"Judging by the first impressions since the start of the second half of the season the shift of power in German football may be delayed again," the Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Sunday.

"Bayern just need 30 strong minutes for an unchallenged victory as in Mainz," the paper said. "Leipzig have problems in almost all matches against strong teams, realizing only now what it means to play top level football as favourites."

Robert Lewandowski netted his 22nd season goal as Bayern decided the game at lowly Mainz with three goals in the first half hour. But they then effectively stopped playing which was not to Flick's liking.

"I'm glad about the sixth win in a row. I was delighted about the first 30 minutes. We didn't do enough then, our pace dropped," Flick said.

"I wish my team had acted differently following the corner shortly before the break. We ran down the clock after the break. We must admit those 60 minutes were not like Bayern."

Bayern will need a good showing over the full 90 minutes next week in search of a record-extending eighth straight title, for which they can rehearse in a German cup date with Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

So do Leipzig who only barely salvaged a draw from two goals down against Gladbach, thanks to Christopher Nkunku's 89th-minute effort.

Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer was well aware that they have lost momentum ahead of the Munich date, the draw Saturday coming after a surprise 2-0 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt, and their four-point lead during hibernation now over.

"It's not a nice feeling to lose top spot after two games like these. We now need to pull together and get back on track. Going to Munich is never easy. We'll prepare well, in order to get a result there," Sabitzer said.

Leipzig can however restore morale, and settle a score, if they do better in their return to Frankfurt Tuesday for a cup date.

DPA