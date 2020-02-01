Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Thomas Mueller after opening the scoring during their German Bundesliga match against FSV Mainz 05 in Mainz, Germany on Saturday. Photo: Torsten Silz/AP

BERLIN – Bayern Munich fired in three goals in the opening 26 minutes to ease past hosts Mainz 05 3-1 on Saturday and go two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with their sixth straight league win. Top scorer Robert Lewandowski headed in his 22nd league goal in the eighth minute and Thomas Mueller and Thiago Alcantara added two more to lift the Bavarians to 42 points, two ahead of RB Leipzig who face Borussia Moenchengladbach later.

Mainz, who had cut the deficit on the stroke of halftime with Jeremiah St. Juste, rarely threatened the visitors.

Borussia Dortmund enjoyed an even more dominant afternoon, demolishing Union Berlin 5-0 with two goals from Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland.

Jadon Sancho opened their account in the 13th and teenager Haaland added another five minutes later.