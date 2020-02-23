BERLIN – Borussia Dortmund beat strugglers Werder Bremen with second-half goals from Dan Axel Zagadou and teenage sensation Erling Haaland on Saturday for their fifth league win in the last six games which kept them firmly in title contention.
Zagadou volleyed in from a corner in the 52nd minute and 19-year-old Haaland tapped in for his ninth league goal in six Bundesliga matches in the 66th to continue his sensational scoring run since joining in the winter.
Haaland, who had also struck twice in the 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain in the Champions League in midweek, became the first player to score nine in his first six league games in Germany.
The Norwegian has scored a total of 12 goals in eight games in all competitions for the Ruhr valley club.
Dortmund, who struggled in the first half against a hard-working Werder, found their rhythm after the break and could have scored several more.