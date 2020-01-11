CAPE TOWN – Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has compared new striker Erling Haaland to Robert Lewandowski, who spent four years at the club before moving to rivals Bayern Munich.
The prolific Polish striker scored 103 goals in 187 games for Dortmund before moving on to Munich, where he has found the back of the net over 200 times in the last six years.
Many strikers have come and gone at Dortmund over the years, and none of them were able to replicate what Lewandowski achieved, with perhaps Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming closest before moving to Arsenal.
Haaland impressed for former club Red Bull Salzburg earlier this season, where he scored 29 goals in 27 games, which led to him being linked with a host of Europe’s biggest clubs like Manchester United, Juventus, RB Leipzig and Real Madrid.
“I don’t think we’ve had that kind of striker since Robert Lewandowski,” Reus told Sky Germany.