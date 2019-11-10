FILE - Dortmund's Marco Reus. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP

BERLIN - Germany will be without Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers. Reus is labouring with an ankle injury and will remain in Dortmund to work on his recovery, the German football federation DFB said on Sunday.

There was also a question mark over Hertha Berlin defender Niklas Stark, who suffered a broken nose in Saturday's 4-2 home defeat to RB Leipzig.

Reus missed Dortmund's Champions League match against Inter Milan because of his ankle problem but came off the bench in the 61st minute in Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Bayern Munich.

Germany coach Joachim Loew will not replace Reus in the squad for the matches against Belarus on Saturday in Moenchengladbach and against Northern Ireland the following Tuesday in Frankfurt.