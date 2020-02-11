BERLIN - Juergen Klinsmann resigned as Hertha Berlin coach on Tuesday after 10 weeks in charge, citing a lack of support and trust.
Former World Cup winner Klinsmann replaced Ante Covic as head coach in late November with Hertha lying in the Bundesliga's relegation zone, but surprised even club bosses with his decision.
It was his second unsuccessful spell at a Bundesliga club after also coaching Bayern Munich for less than a season 12 years ago.
"We were on a good path and despite difficult games had moved six points away from the relegation spots. I am totally convinced that Hertha will stay up," Klinsmann, who won the 1990 World Cup as a player, said in a statement.
"But for that task to be completed, as head coach I need the trust of all those involved. In the fight against relegation unity, solidarity and concentration are the key elements. If they are not guaranteed then I cannot deliver on my full potential as a coach and cannot live up to my responsibilities."