Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side second goal during their German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Union Berlin in Munich on Saturday. Photo: Sven Hoppe/AP

BERLIN – Robert Lewandowski scored for a league-record ninth consecutive Bundesliga match as Bayern Munich scraped past promoted Union Berlin 2-1 on Saturday to reclaim top spot in the league. Lewandowski, who has scored in every competitive game in the league, Champions League and German Cup this season for a total of 19 goals, netted his 13th league goal eight minutes after the restart for his new Bundesliga record.

Benjamin Pavard had volleyed in from 17 metres to put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute but the rest of the half was far less entertaining with Bayern again struggling for ideas and the visitors putting up a fight.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer did well to save a penalty three minutes later but he was beaten by Sebastian Polter in a second spot kick in the 85th minute.

The Bavarians are top on 18 points, one ahead of Freiburg, who beat RB Leipzig 2-1.