Struggling Eintracht Frankfurt missing crowds more than most, says coach

FRANKFURT – Eintracht Frankfurt are struggling to deal with playing in front of empty stands after action in the Bundesliga resumed following a two-month break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We don't have to keep going on about the fact that our fans always have a keen sense of being there for us at the right time,” coach Adi Hutter said at a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s match against SC Freiburg.

“We also aren’t whining because all teams are in the same situation but teams with a high level of technical quality in particular are less dependent on support.

“This disadvantages some teams more than others. (Freiburg's coach) Christian Streich is right when he says that it has little impact on the top teams, but it has a big impact on a lot of teams like us.”

Eintracht have conceded eight goals in the two games they have played since the resumption, losing to Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich. They have slipped down to 14th place in the 18-team league.