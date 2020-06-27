Werner bids Leipzig farewell with double in victory over Augsburg

LEIPZIG – German striker Timo Werner marked his RB Leipzig swansong with two well-taken goals to guide his side to a 2-1 victory at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Leipzig full back Nordi Mukiele and midfielder Emil Forsberg spurned glorious opportunities before Werner, who will depart for Chelsea at the end of the season, put his side in front in the 28th minute. The 24-year-old latched on to a defence-splitting pass from Amadou Haidara before rounding Augsburg goalkeeper Tomas Koubek for his 27th league goal of the season. Augsburg, who had a red card for Philipp Max overturned by VAR in the second half, hit back through Ruben Vargas, whose long-range effort proved too powerful for Yvon Mvogo to keep out. Werner added a second eight minutes from time, latching on to Angelino's cross-field pass and firing into the bottom corner.

The result means Leipzig end the season in third place with 66 points, one shy of their record Bundesliga tally achieved in 2016-17, while Augsburg finish in 15th with 36 points, five clear of the relegation zone.

Andrej Kramaric became the first Hoffenheim player to score four goals in a Bundesliga game, overwhelming Borussia Dortmund with a one-sided 4-0 away victory.

The Croatian striker, his club's top scorer this season, took his campaign tally to 13 as Europa League-bound Hoffenheim moved above VfL Wolfsburg to finish in fifth place on 52 points.

Dortmund were already confirmed as runners-up to Bayern Munich, but after this embarrassing home defeat will finish 13 points adrift of the champions.

Dortmund did threaten early when Norwegian teenager Erling Haaland forced a full stretch save out of visiting goalkeeper Oliver Baumann. But after that it was 29-year-old Kramaric who dominated the game.

He opened the scoring after eight minutes after a good build up, picking his spot and curling the ball home from just outside the penalty area.

On the half hour mark the former Leicetser City forward doubled his tally after beating the offside trap to slot home from close range.

After the break, Kramaric was given far too much room by a sleepy Dortmund defence to complete his hattrick in the 48th minute. When home defender Mats Hummels pushed Moanes Dabbur in the penalty area two minutes later, Kramaric stepped up to take the chance for a fourth goal.

He slotted the penalty home under the body of Dortmund’s goalkeeper Roman Burki to seal a dominant performance.

Reuters