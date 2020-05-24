Werner hat-trick as Leipzig crush hosts Mainz 5-0

BERLIN – Timo Werner scored a hat-trick as RB Leipzig demolished hosts Mainz 05 5-0 on Sunday to reclaim third place in the Bundesliga with an emphatic victory after three straight draws.

Germany international Werner, a target for several top European clubs this summer, opened his account in the 11th minute and Yussuf Poulsen nodded in the second goal in the 23rd.

Marcel Sabitzer killed off the game before the break, flicking in from close range as Mainz collapsed.

Werner scored again three minutes after the restart and he chipped the ball over keeper Florian Mueller in the 75th for his 24th goal of the season and 91st in all competitions for Leipzig to become their all-time top scorer.

Leipzig moved back into third on 54, one place ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and two clear of Borussia Moenchengladbach.