By the Numbers: Sir Ratcliffe’s Manchester United deal

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed a $1.6bn deal to buy a 27.7% minority stake in Manchester United — Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group will take control of football operations at the club.
The deal for Manchester United includes Ratcliffe’s acquisition of 25% class B shares — largely held by the Glazer family and containing almost all voting rights — and 25% class A shares.
Furthermore, investment commitments are promised, detailing $300m for future stadium improvements at Old Trafford — $200m initially and a further $100m by the end of 2024 — elevating Ratcliffe’s shares to 28.9%.
IOL reported on Valentine’s Day that the England’s Football Association (FA) greenlit the deal.
Now a co-owner of the storied club, Ratcliffe wants to “knock Manchester City and Liverpool off their perch” within the next three years.
Manchester-born Ratcliffe is founder and majority owner of British petrochemicals empire Ineos.
Previous sporting ventures include purchases of Lausanne-Sport and Nice football clubs, alongside multiple partnerships in sailing, F1, cycling, rugby and athletics through the Ineos brand.
