By the Numbers: Sir Ratcliffe’s Manchester United deal

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed a $1.6bn deal to buy a 27.7% minority stake in Manchester United — Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group will take control of football operations at the club. Image: Graphic News Furthermore, investment commitments are promised, detailing $300m for future stadium improvements at Old Trafford — $200m initially and a further $100m by the end of 2024 — elevating Ratcliffe’s shares to 28.9%. IOL reported on Valentine’s Day that the England’s Football Association (FA) greenlit the deal. Now a co-owner of the storied club, Ratcliffe wants to “knock Manchester City and Liverpool off their perch” within the next three years.