Cape Town youngsters to get expert coaching from La Liga coaches

From November 22 to 28, LaLiga UEFA Pro Licence coaches Toni Alvarez and Luis Martinez and experienced local IBERCUP coaches will give young girls and boys footballers from the Mother City the chance to experience world-class coaching of the highest standards.

“We were very encouraged by the success of the first LaLiga Camps in South Africa, held jointly with our valued partners IBERCUP, in Johannesburg. And we are excited to now host these Camps in Cape Town in November, where we will once again bring top LaLiga coaches from Spain to share the methodology and training methods of Spanish football with young South African footballers,” said Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of LaLiga Southern Africa.

“These Camps are important in sharing LaLiga’s knowledge and expertise for the benefit and development of South African football. They are also important in sharing the sport’s intrinsic values that will lead them to become better footballers and better people as well,” Pelegrin said.

IBERCUP CEO Michael Bender added: ““The partnership between LaLiga and IBERCUP has been a resounding success and proves that there are football opportunities to provide inclusion for participation in international football and talent identification programs for South African players, even in these difficult times. Since concluding the Johannesburg camps we have been inundated with requests from all corners of South Africa to extend the camps footprint and we are considering expanding the project to further regions over the next few years.