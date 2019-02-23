Bloem Celtic won the Diski Challenge. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

KAIZER CHIEFS (1) (0) Twala 18’

BLOEMFONTEIN CELTIC (1) (3)

Mereko 14’, 67’ and Wesi 60’

Finally, the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) is heading to the City of Roses! Following three successive seasons of puffing and huffing, the winning smoke finally engulfed Bloemfontein as Celtic’s 3-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs at Makhulong Stadium was enough to hand them the Diski Challenge trophy.

In the last two seasons, Celtic endured some torrid times as they had to settle for a runners-up spot to Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows. Their biggest downfall was their leaky defence as they had a rampant attacking department. That frailty came into play in their last match against Baroka FC – who denied them an early hand to the trophy in the penultimate round of the competition.

However, there was no room for that here today as they had to be on their best if they were to wipe off the misfortunes of the past – especially with Polokwane City, who had drawn their encounter against Cape Town City, hot in the heels. As a result, Siwelele started as the better of the two teams as they piled on the pressure on the Chiefs’ defence.

The visitors had their strategy to use diagonal balls from Lunga Zikade and Tumelo Mangweni from down the flanks in their breakdown of Chiefs’ defensive structure. That wall succumbed as Celtic were awarded an early advantage as Kgomottso Rorwana brought down Neo Maema in the box. Mokene Mereko stepped up and put Siwelele ahead.

Chiefs would find an immediate response though as Sizwe Twala unleashed a slow drive free-kick into the near post of Sipho Chaine. With both teams going into the interval still tied on a one goal apiece, Siwele came back the strongest of the two sides. And their speedy wingers were causing all sort of problems for Amakhosi defence, and they’d get that one goal cushion as Lefa Wesi side-footed home a half volley after being teed up by Mangweni.

The tricky and pacey feet of Siwelele’s prominent attack were handful for Chiefs’ pairing as Wade Moodley had to be substituted, while Lorenzo Gordinho, who had played for Siwelele before, caused a clumsy tackle that awarded the visitors their second penalty of the day. Mereko, once again, took responsibility and booked his team to the European tour that will come as their reward for being this year’s champions.

Meanwhile, Banele Sokhondze’s secured Polokowane City a second-place finish in the Diski standings following their 2-2 draw against Cape Town City earlier in the day. Before that, SuperSport United laboured a 2-1 win over Free State Stars that took them third in the table.





IOL Sport