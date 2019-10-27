Manchester United's Lauren James, left, battles for the ball with Reading's Kristine Liene, during their Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village in England on Sunday. Photo: Martin Rickett/AP

LONDON – Two goals in three minutes from Ji So-Yun and Sophie Ingle helped send Chelsea to the top of the FA Women's Super League as they beat West Ham United 3-1, and Arsenal went second after edging out visitors Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday. Adriana Leon had given West Ham the lead on the hour mark but quick-fire strikes from Ingle and So-Yun put Chelsea ahead. Drew Spence added a third deep into stoppage time to give Chelsea all three points.

Striker Vivianne Miedema struck a classic poacher's goal just before halftime to give Arsenal a 1-0 win over Manchester City, who had started the day as league leaders.

Miedema darted in behind the City backline to collect Kim Little's clever pass, firing it home first-time in at the foot of the near post for what proved to be the winner.

Both sides have 12 points, one behind Chelsea, and a goal difference of plus six after five games.