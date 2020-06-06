Clubs will try to enforce travel bans on their players and staff ahead of next season

Football stars are ready to defy their clubs’ wishes by jetting abroad on holiday at the end of the season. Clubs will try to enforce travel bans on their players and staff ahead of next season given the coronavirus health risks and Government plans to introduce a two-week quarantine for anyone arriving in the UK from Monday. But Sportsmail knows of several players who are already planning holidays regardless of their bosses’ wishes. The season is scheduled to finish on the weekend of July 25-26 with the 2020-21 season expected to start in the second week of September.

That provides players with a small window to take a holiday before clubs will expect them back for pre-season.

By that point, there is hope that quarantine restrictions on returning to the UK will be significantly relaxed, allowing players to jet away as normal.

However, clubs will firmly advise their stars to stay in the UK given the risks attached to travelling abroad.

Initially, there were fears that players would have as little as three weeks between seasons, which seriously impacts on the time available to players to get away.

But, if everything goes according to plan, players should have more time to unwind before beginning the build-up to the new season.

Daily Mail