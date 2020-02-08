MILAN – Antonio Conte has urged his Inter Milan players to ignore the big gap between his side and AC Milan in the Serie A standings ahead of their derby clash on Sunday.
Inter are second, 19 points ahead of ninth-placed Milan.
But Conte warned that the table does not tell the full story, with Milan unbeaten in five league games since the January arrival of former Inter striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer.
“Milan deserve a lot more points than they currently have,” Conte told a media conference on Saturday.
“They are a great team and have added a champion like Ibrahimovic, who brings confidence and experience. He has played for both clubs, so it will be emotional for him.