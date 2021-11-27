Curtain about to fall on Ladies Super League with champs Sundowns in action in Cape Town

Cape Town – Four clubs in the Hollywoodbets Super League will play their final league matches this weekend to herald the beginning of the end of an exciting 2021 soccer season. Most of the league positions have already been decided, with defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies having sealed their second successive title.

Durban Ladies welcome high-riding Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday. TUT has been a rejuvenated side in the second period of the season, having enlisted the services of acclaimed coach Simphiwe Dludlu and will be looking to claim the scalp of their hosts. Coal City Wizards entertain the University of Johannesburg in Witbank’s Lynville Stadium. The University of the Western Cape host champions Sundowns, who have been undefeated in 21 matches, at Vasco Da Gama Stadium on Sunday.

The live match on SABC Sport will see JVW Ladies take on Thunderbirds Ladies at Wits Stadium on Sunday. Sunday fixtures: Durban Ladies FC vs TUT FC

UWC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC JVW FC vs Thunderbirds Ladies Ma-Indies Ladies vs TUT FC